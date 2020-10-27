Record number of people in Brabant infected with corona: 2225 new cases

Between Sunday and Monday morning, Brabant registered some 2225 new corona cases. That is over 900 more than the day before.

By far, the most positive tests have been recorded in Central and West Brabant over the past day.

949 new infections in Central and West Brabant,

712 new infections in Southeast Brabant,

564 new infections in Northeast Brabant.

On a national level, Rotterdam-Rijnmond showed the strongest increase of all regions. The registered new cases were 1239 here, followed by Central and West Brabant.

The number of new infections in our province was much lower the day before. There’re 1308 cases. At the moment, the reason behind this enormous increase in Brabant remains unknown. Possibly it has something to do with a malfunction at the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

