This show must go on, despite stricter COVID-19 rules

Parktheater held a comedy evening on Tuesday.

That’s despite the stricter anti-corona measures. The three comedians performed alternately in three halls, instead of together in one venue. So, the evening could continue.

The theatre spread 72 guests over the three halls. According to the new anti-corona rules, only 30 people are allowed to in one venue. However, various regions might make exceptions for theatres and cinemas.

It isn’t yet clear whether there will be such an exemption in the Southeast Brabant Security Region. The Parktheater, among other places, hasn’t yet received a definite answer.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda