One million overnight hotel stays in 2019

In 2019, there was 1,053,000 hotel stays in Eindhoven. Compared to 2018, this is an increase of 9%. in 2018, the counter stood at 965,000. This offers more economic activities for the city, both at the hotels themselves and at the supply partners. There is also a substantial spin-off for the city. This has created more opportunities in the area of employment.

Monique List-de Roos, councillor for the city centre and city marketing says: “More than a million overnight stays in Eindhoven last year is a great result for the hotel industry. And others in the city benefit from that. Hotel guests spend their money in more places in the city, of course.”

For the municipality, this also means an increase in the reserve tourist tax. “We invest this money for the beautification of Eindhoven. And that is very important right now. Unfortunately, the figures for 2020 will show a different trend. The measures against the coronavirus have also hit hotels hard. The effects will probably continue to be felt in 2021. In order to limit the damage, we need to work together. Investing in the beautification of Eindhoven, and the city centre, in particular, is very important right now”.

Rick Polman, director Van der Valk Hotel Eindhoven on behalf of Eindhovens Hoteliers say: “1 million hotel stays is a wonderful milestone, and is a clear signal that the Eindhoven city marketing approach is working. The current crisis has seriously disrupted this carefully built up success. The efforts of Eindhoven365 are more important than ever, to return to the old situation as soon as possible. Investing in the beautification of the city and developing events and initiatives that contribute to (inter)national visitors remains crucial. It’s also certainly important to activate local and regional visitors, both business and private. The tourist tax that the accommodation providers charge to the guest must, therefore, be permanently and sustainably invested in those things that generate maximum returns for the city’s hospitality and retail sectors”.

Peter Kentie, of city marketing organization Eindhoven365: “Looking back to 2019, we are, of course, pleased with the result achieved. Looking back further, it is a phenomenal achievement of Eindhoven as a destination. In nine years time, we have doubled from 513,000 to 1,053,000 paid overnight stays in our city. The active marketing and close cooperation with the hoteliers and the municipality has also put Eindhoven on the map as a leisure destination. For the hotel market in 2020, we all have to work hard to keep the city, especially the city centre, attractive for multi-day hotel visits. So working together, supported by good communication and an effective marketing approach, is crucial. Hotel stays by tourists are of obvious importance, especially since the business market is still reluctant due to international travel restrictions that still apply”.

Source: Persbericht

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.