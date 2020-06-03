Jorritsma does not distance himself from Halsema

Eindhoven Mayor John Jorritsma does not distance himself from his colleague Mayor Femke Halsema.

The Mayor says in a reply to a question from Tjerk Langman of the LPF (List Pim Fortuyn).

Yesterday, on Tuesday, 1 June, a large demonstration against racism took place in Amsterdam. Thousands of people gathered without observing the one-and-a-half-metre rule. Halsema is criticised for her decision to allow the demonstration to go ahead.

The LPF therefore requested an official statement from Mayor Jorritsma.

The Mayor of Eindhoven let it be known in a written reaction that it is not up to an individual Mayor to judge the actions of a colleague.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob