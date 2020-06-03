Number of flights is increasing: flights to Italy again from Eindhoven Airport

From Friday, 3 July, there will be a daily flight to Italy. As a result, the number of flights departing from Eindhoven Airport will increase again.

The airport reports this. It concerns a flight between Eindhoven and Milan Malpensa. This creates a connection between two of the most important design cities in Europe. From 3 July, an aircraft will depart daily between the cities.

There will also be a connection between Eindhoven and the capital of Albania, Tirana. The flight goes three times a week. On Thursday, 2 July, the first flight will take place. It is also the only flight between the Netherlands and Albania. Both flights are operated by the Hungarian airline WizzAir.

Director of the airport, Roel Hellemons, is happy to announce that more flights will depart from the airport. Earlier, Eindhoven Airport announced that it was well prepared for an increasing flow of visitors.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by : Bob