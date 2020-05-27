Political party wants clarity about terrace set-up

The VVD, a political party in Geldrop-Mierlo, has questions for the Municipal Board. These are about the town council’s support of the local hospitality industry business owners.

Geldrop-Mierlo eatery owners are unsure of their terrace set-ups if they’re allowed to reopen. Due to the 1.5m-distance rule, there’s not enough space to allow the town’s terraces to function properly. According to the VVD, this is evident from the online meeting the party held with various business owners in town.

The VVD would, therefore, like to accommodate these businesses. According to the party, this can be done in several ways. For example, restaurants could use parking areas as terraces, outside of shopping hours.

They also think the Geldrop Horecaplein and Mierlo Molenplein could be put to better use. The squares’ unused spaces can be used to enlarge the terraces.

The party has several ideas, but also questions. You can read all the party’s questions (in Dutch) here. These include questions like, “Could extra hand washing points be created in the town centres?”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven