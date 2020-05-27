High Tech Campus prepares for returning staff

The Netherlands is relaxing some anti-corona measures from 1 June. A High Tech Campus (HTC) spokesperson says they’re, therefore, preparing for the arrival of returning employees.

They’re taking measures to manage the flow of returning employees. An example of this is the restricted use of the lifts and escalators in the car park. Campus staff announced that, from now on, they will allow two people to use the elevator at the same time.

The HTC has reserved a few lifts and escalators to go upstairs, while the other may only go downstairs. Cleaners will disinfect the entire parking garage twice a day too. Walkways are being set out along the length of the campus and people are advised to always keep to the right.

According to the HTC spokesperson, all measures will be ready from Monday, 8 June.

