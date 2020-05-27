Parktheatre to reopen

The Parktheater in Eindhoven will open its doors again from 9 July. And the opening, a ‘150-centimetre festival’, will be completely ‘corona-proof’.

This summer programme will mainly feature family shows, such as Peter Pan, Fireman Sam, and Wildpark. In the coming period, this programming will be expanded with other performances.

According to a theatre spokesperson, they’ve taken various measures to ensure safe theatre attendance and adherence to all the anti-corona rules. For example, they’ll allow just 100 people per performance. Performances are, therefore, going to be held several times a day.

All kinds of safety measures

Tickets can also only be bought online, there are walking routes in the theatre, and only audience members from the same family may sit next to each other. There are extra hygiene measures in the theatre too. Parktheater Theatre staff will question visitors to ensure they don’t pose a health risk.

The Parktheater closed its doors in mid-March due to the corona crisis. Ticket sales for the summer programme started on Tuesday afternoon. Ticket prices range from €8.50 to €18.50.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven