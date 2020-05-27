Airport preparing for more visitors

The relaxation of the anti-corona measures is looming. Eindhoven Airport is, therefore, preparing for an increase in the number of visitors.

To manage this increase, the airport’s taking measures that are also in place elsewhere. “Think of walkways, plexiglass screens, stickers indicating a distance of 1.5m, and disinfection gel pumps”, an airport spokesperson says.

Although preparations are in full swing, it’s still unknown which flights will resume soon. “There is movement, we see it now. But nothing’s certain yet”, the spokesperson says. At the moment, only a handful of flights are landing and leaving for the United Kingdom and Eastern Europe. Ryanair and Wizz Air operate those flights.

Transavia stopped flying from Eindhoven but is now operating from Schiphol again. “Apart from Schiphol Airport, Eindhoven Airport is also an important airport for us”, a Transavia spokesperson says. “We want to start flying from Eindhoven again soon, but I don’t know when that will be. Possibly more will be known about that next week”, they say.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven