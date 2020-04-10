The self-employed in the region are struggling

Many independent businesspeople in the province of Brabant are in trouble due to the coronavirus. Nearly 28,000 of them have recently asked the municipality for a supplement to their income. The actual number is even higher because not all municipalities have figures available yet.

The Tozo scheme (Temporary bridging scheme for self-employed people) was announced in mid-March. It was announced as a measure to support the self-employed during the corona crisis. Self-employed people, who see their work reduced, can have their income supplemented to the social minimum for three months. That amount doesn’t have to be repaid. The city councils will arrange for this benefit.

First payments already made

Many municipalities told Omroep Brabant they’ve already started paying advances to self-employed people who’ve reported to be struggling. Those who haven’t received the payment yet, should receive it in the next few days. A total of 27,916 applications have been made. The Bergen op Zoom, Son en Breugel, and Vught City Councils could, however, not share figures with Omroep Brabant.

The figures contrast sharply with the number of applications that municipalities normally receive from the self-employed. In Breda, for example, per year, about 180 self-employed people usually inform the municipality that they’re in financial trouble. Before the Tozo scheme was even announced, some 3,503 had already asked for help.

In Sint-Michielsgestel, just south of Den Bosch, about one self-employed person sought monetary help from the city council last year; now it already has 370 applications to process.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering lessons. Click here for more info.