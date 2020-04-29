Slight increase in COVID-19 patients in the Eindhoven region

The number of Eindhoven residents admitted to hospital with the coronavirus has risen slightly. The counter now stands at 156, the Dutch Health Department reports.

Two days ago, it was still 149. A small increase can also be seen in several peripheral municipalities. For example, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised in Waalre rose from six to seven and in Son en Breugel, from 27 to 29. Valkenswaard also has an additional hospital admission, bringing their total number to 16.

In other outlying towns, the number of inhabitants in hospital with the coronavirus remained the same. This applies to Veldhoven (26), Geldrop-Mierlo (26), Best (31), and Nuenen (16).

Source: www.studio040.nl

