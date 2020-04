In a farmhouse on Broekstraat in Best, there was a small fire on Tuesday afternoon.

A resident of the house was on the first floor doing insulation work. This caused a flame, which led to a small explosion. One person was injured.

Part of a wall was severely damaged, and there was also smoke damage. The fire brigade was at the scene with a fire truck and aerial work platform. They are conducting further investigation.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob