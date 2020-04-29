Commemoration ceremony to be held digitally this year

The commemoration ceremony on Monday, 4 May, in Waalre can be followed from home this year. The reason’s the corona crisis.

Waalre’s Mayor, Jan Brenninkmeijer’s, speech will be broadcast live on the municipality’s Facebook page. This happens at 19:45. Two trumpeters will blow the tattoo signal from the church towers in Aalst and Waalre.

The commemoration in Waalre is one of the oldest commemorations in the Netherlands. It is also the only provincial commemoration in the Netherlands.

