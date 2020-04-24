Half of Eindhoven hospitality industry face bankruptcy

Half of Eindhoven’s hospitality industry is in danger of going bankrupt if the measures are extended again. This is shown by research conducted by Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN).

Ruud Bakker, chairman of the KHN department Eindhoven, is doing everything possible so that the hospitality industry Eindhoven may get more help. According to him, the hotel and catering entrepreneurs will feel the financial blow for years to come.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.