Young people – how is COVID-19 affecting you?

These are, without a doubt, stressful times for everyone. Young people, just starting out, are also having a hard time. The Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth (DJY) wants to hear what they have to say.

DJY has, therefore, partnered with global groups to conduct a survey. It’s about COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on youth rights. The focus is on employment and education.

SURVEY: Calling all youth! Tell us how #COVID19 is affecting your job, your studies & your rights overall. Your answers will help us ensure that young people’s human rights are a priority in the world's response to #coronavirus: https://t.co/gMPrEr1AKY pic.twitter.com/NhFQQW18ua — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) April 21, 2020

The survey‘s available in 17 languages. The organisation urges young people to take the survey and “let your voices be heard by decision-makers across the globe,” as their website reads. The survey ends on 21 May 2020.

Who can participate?

The survey targets young people of all backgrounds from all over the world. It’s not just for those already employed. Young people that are in school or not employed, or who’re undergoing education and training can also participate. The survey results will be shared widely.

There are four main areas of interest:

how the outbreak affects young people’s employment, learning situation, and aspirations.

the pandemic’s effects on psychological well-being and mental health.

young people’s engagement in social activism and volunteering.

young people’s opinions on policy responses taken so far and expectations on the role of the authorities.

What’s Decent Jobs for Youth? Decent Jobs for Youth’s a global initiative that brings groups together as partners to achieve a common goal – decent work. Decent work’s the opportunity to work productively for a fair income. There are other things involved too – workplace security, better prospects for personal development, and equal opportunities and treatment for all women and men, to name but a few. The organisation’s also a catalyst for the unified global action on youth employment. This is in line and at scale with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. DJY’s an alliance of partners within and beyond the United Nations. Some of DJY’s partners for this survey include the United Nations Human Rights Office, International Labour Organization, the European Youth Forum, and the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa.

Source: The Global Initiative on Decent Jobs