Many festivals cancelled this season in Eindhoven

Due to the extended anti-corona measures, no events shall be held until 1 September. This has badly hit party and festival plans for this season.

In general, there is an understanding response. Many people express their support to the organisers and wish them a lot of strength. Others have realised that the events will not take place.

Earlier, Step In The Arena, Dutch Technology Week (DTW) and King’s Day were also cancelled. The organisers from Step in the Arena has let Studio040 know that it is looking for a possibility to organise it later this year. DTW2020 will not take place at all and will be moved to 2021.

The Parade

The Parade theatre festival is cancelled. The Parade would be held in tents on the lawn next to the Parktheater in May. It would be held in Eindhoven for the first time. The festival’s 13th edition would’ve started in Eindhoven.

Het Groots festival

Het Groots concert in the Philips Stadium is cancelled. The concerts of Guus Meeuwis were scheduled for 12, 13 and 14 June. Tickets purchased this year will remain valid for the 2021 edition. The concerts will then be held in the period from 9 to 15 June.

“I wanted to celebrate the most beautiful party of the year with you”, says the singer in his statement. “I was still holding on to hope, against my better judgement. But we’re moving the concert to 2021. I completely agree with this decision.”

Dynamo Metalfest

The Metalfest is cancelled for 2020. It was going to be held on 17 and 18 July. The dates for 2021 will be communicated later.

Park Hilaria

“Because of the COVID-19 measures, including a ban on events until 1 September, Park Hilaria 2020 will not take place”, says the organisers in their Facebook message. The big fair was scheduled to be held from 31 July to 9 August.

Hidden Garden Festival

The festival in the Philips de Jongh Park also stays cancelled. “We can’t help but put the health and safety of all of you first. With a lot of pain in our heart, we inform that the edition of Hidden Garden, which was scheduled for 15 August 2020, will not take place this year”, state the organisers. “Fortunately, we can announce right away that we will be back on 14 August 2021 and because we will be celebrating our 5th anniversary, we will be bigger than ever.”

Total Loss Festival

The new big festival of the Snollebollekes was going to take place on 29 August. The 40,000 tickets for the Total Loss festival at Aquabest were sold out within 15 minutes. Big names like Gerard Joling, Vengaboys, Paul Elstak, Jan Smit, Django Wagner, Kalvijn, and The Partysquad were supposed to perform on eight stages. The festival has been postponed to Saturday 4 September 2021.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes. Click here for more info.