Learn a new way of crowdsourcing

There is an upcoming course by GROOA called ‘Social skills for innovation crowdsourcing. It’ll provide training on developing these required skills for today’s leaders. It’ll be an online ‘live’ webinar, which will meet for seven times.

Prognya Ghosh of GROOA writes:

“The one positive thing this pandemic has given us is increased digital connectivity.”

“People can now collaborate and contribute to topics without thinking about any geographical boundaries. This digital openness has allowed a diversity of ideas and thoughts about innovation. Human leadership skills, which were mostly hierarchical in nature, were instrumental in making enormous industrial progress in the past.”

“But now, the way business is conducted is changing. More and more people are coming together to ‘crowdsource ideas,’ giving rise to a collective genius. The role of a leader isn’t only to manage and give orders but also to curate this collective ability.”

Challenges

“The challenge leaders face in such a set up is very different from traditional ones. How to differentiate between a good and a bad idea? How to courageously disagree and yet get a positive outcome?”

The online meetings by GROOA will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 19:00 to 20:00. They will be on 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, and 29 October. The course costs €700.

