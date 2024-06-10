Progress of city housing construction under scrutiny

An enquiry into the progress of housing construction in the city is launched. The Eindhoven Court of Audit will look at whether the housing shortage is being tackled energetically in the near future.

In recent years, the Eindhoven coalition of D66, PvdA, GroenLinks and CDA failed to achieve its own stated ambitions. 3,000 homes per year should be added to combat the housing shortage. This would mainly involve affordable houses. So far, therefore, those targets proved too high.

Tasks

The city council asked the Court of Audit to take a critical look at the dossier. Now that the city is growing rapidly because of the booming technology sector, the challenges for Eindhoven and its surroundings are only increasing. The Court of Audit should clarify whether the municipality is on the right track and where housing policy needs to be adjusted. The Court of Audit hopes to have completed its investigation by the end of this year.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan