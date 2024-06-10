Outdoor film at NatLab is back again

Good news for anyone who missed last year’s outdoor NatLab films.

Natlab

The Outdoor Film is back after a year’s absence. From 2 August, the courtyard will reopen to catch a movie on your folding chair with a drink in hand. Films like Call Me By Your Name, Saltburn and Mad Max: Fury Road.

These are some of the films shown three make a week. Every Thursday,-Friday,-and Saturday night, there is an outdoor movie on show. At the outdoor cinema, you can bring your own folding chair and pick a spot. Whether you fancy an action film or comedy; there is something for everyone.

Last year, Natlab cancelled the 26th edition of the well-attended outdoor film programme due to layoffs. Due to disappointing visitor numbers, NatLab was forced to say goodbye to nine catering staff. Film platform Broet and Microlab jumped into the gap and organised a Rooftop Film Festival that year.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan