First edition of Eindhoven Pride

Eindhoven hadn’t experienced a Pride Parade until now. The city’s inaugural Eindhoven Pride commenced on Saturday afternoon, featuring its first official parade through the bustling city centre, marking a significant moment in the city’s history.

Last year, there was a Pride Walk in Eindhoven for the first time, writes Omroep Brabant. This year, the new tradition will be expanded with a Pride week full of activities from June 8 to 16, including the Pride Parade and the Pride Vibes Festival.

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem also joined the procession. According to him, it is an important event where people can show who they are. “We must grant each other that freedom, and we must celebrate it together.”

The Eindhoven gay men’s choir ‘het Mannenakkoord’ also participated in the Pride Parade. They hope that Eindhoven Pride will contribute to more acceptance of gay and bisexual people.

Hospitable

With the theme ‘Light up your Pride’, the organisation wants to bring more light to the city and connect people. The goal is to make Eindhoven Pride the most hospitable Pride event.

The Pride Parade started at Kanaalstraat and then went through Ten Hagestraat, Kerkstraat and Wal to end at PC Hooftlaan. The Pride Vibes Festival on Stadhuisplein kicked off immediately after the parade. Artists such as Kovacs and various drag artists performed here on Saturday.

Safe changing area

At the Social Hub opposite Central Station, participants of the Pride Parade can change in the ‘safe change area’. The space is offered because many participants feel unsafe travelling to Pride in an outfit.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas