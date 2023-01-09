Eindhoven gets its very own Pride Walk

Eindhoven gets its own Pride Walk. Foundation Queer040 and COC Eindhoven are organising the first Eindhoven Pride Walk. The parade will promote acceptance and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Month

The Pride Walk on June 10 is part of Pride Month organised by Queer040. In this month, activities are organised throughout the city in collaboration with other organisations and initiatives, such as a photo exhibition and a Drag Brunch. Many organisations are walking with the Pride Walk, including DayDayGay, Queenhoven and Nada (Dynamo). Individuals are also encouraged to join. The route will be announced on this website.

Posters

Last year, Queen040 already brought attention to Pride month with coloured posters. The positive message ‘Share Positive Vibes’ could be seen all over Eindhoven. Because of its success, the organisation decided to draw attention to the LGBTQ+ community again this year.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan