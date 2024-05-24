Van Gogh Village Museum wins national architecture award

The Van Gogh Village Museum in Nuenen has won the audience award for Best Building in the Netherlands from the BNA Architecture Award.

The announcement came during the presentation in De Bunkertoren in Eindhoven. Last year, that building won the prize in the category ‘Identity & Iconic Value’. A building from the region will also be the winner this year. Jeroen Veldkamp, the board member of the Van Gogh Village Nuenen Foundation, is delighted with the award.

‘This is also fantastic news for our 200 volunteers and all those involved in Nuenen and the surrounding area who are committed to the preservation and value of our Van Gogh heritage. It underlines our ambitions as a foundation. Much respect and all praise to architect Rob Meurders and the Diederendirrix team led by our director Simone van der Heiden.’

Ancient motifs

The jury praised the Van Gogh Village Museum during its nomination. ‘It is a carefully researched design and has a contemporary interpretation of history. The open space next to the current museum was once home to small farms. Old motifs recur in a new variant in the entrance, which opens the building with a graceful arch to the village, with the presbytery and Villa Nune Ville across the street.’

That design comes from the architecture firm Diederendirrix. Queen Maxima opened the award-winning building last May.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta