Eindhoven politicians debate EU elections

Eindhoven politicians will debate with each other on Thursday evening in the run-up to the European elections early next month. They talk about the importance of the elections, also for the Eindhoven region

The politicians participating are Remco van Dooren (CDA), Lex Janssen (VVD), Virginia Jonkers (PvdD), Murat Memis (SP), Jorien Mighielsen (D66), Tjeerd Ritmeester (PvdA), Jacco Rubenkamp (Volt) and Sep Wittenbols (GroenLinks).

The debate is organised by the independent Eindhoven radio station Rararadio. You can follow the Euro Rara debate from half past eight in the evening. The discussion lasts about two hours. On the evening of election day for a new European Parliament, on June 6, Rararadio also provides a live political broadcast.