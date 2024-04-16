Nuenen politicians favour high rises to solve housing issues

‘We have to get rid of the whining about how high. There is a mega housing shortage in Nuenen, and it is therefore necessary to go up’. This is the general opinion of the Nuenen City Council, according to a debate. Only the W70 and Combinatie Nuenen groups are somewhat concerned about the ‘village character’ of Nuenen.

The Nuenen town council has thus approved the so-called ‘Building Guide’. This document describes where in Nuenen there is still room for houses and how high they may be. It also deals with “spatial quality, green space and mobility. Anneke Coolen of coalition party D66: “This leads to more attractive plans for the municipality. Hence we are pleased with the Construction Guide.”

New apartments in Nuenen may be a maximum of three stories high, preferably two. If it “fits nicely into the surroundings,” residential complexes may also be four or five high. This is the case, for example, at the Vinkenhofjes and probably also at the Kloostertuin. However, this project is not scheduled for another few years.

Clarity

Hein Kranen, of Groen Links-PvdA, also announced that his party supports the preconditions for higher building – as described in the Building Guide. “Tall buildings therefore within the context of the earlier vision for the village and strongly related to the nature of the location.”

A similar sound was heard from another coalition party W70. “After the adoption of the ‘Tall Building’ memorandum, there was a need for clarity, better planning, building while maintaining village quality and identity and more attention to participation,” Gerda Hekker assessed.

Huge lack

The CDA believes four to five building stories should be possible at certain locations. Cees Meijvis: “Past examples are complex Jo van Dijkhof and ‘t Oog. But also at the Vinkenhofjes and Kloostertuin locations, we favour building up to a maximum of five stories.”

Indeed, there are several arguments for this, Meijvis said. “Such as a shortage of building land, space for greenery and a huge lack of affordable housing for starters, young people and singles. High priority, therefore, that housing is built in Nuenen, Gerwen and Nederwetten where there is a need.”

And then Meijvis conveniently “forgets” the need for patio bungalows, new-style homes for the elderly and the construction of beguinages in order to “get circulation going in Nuenen. “There were more than three thousand registrations for the sixty ‘farmhouses’ in Nuenen West. That says enough about the demand.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn