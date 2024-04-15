New employee in DippieDoe is a travelling robot

The amusement park DippieDoe in Best has a first in Europe: a snack machine that drives itself around the park and provides guests with treats.

The new employee is named DoeDoe. The robot drives a fixed route through the park and stops at various places. People can also stop the robot themselves if they see it passing by, and buy a chilled snack or soft drink.

Sensors

The robot has multiple sensors and cameras. This allows it to navigate quickly and see up to a hundred metres away with no blind spots. In addition, DoeDoe also lets you know in time which way it will drive and adjusts its route in case of obstacles.

DoeDoe will be promoted this summer, when the robot will also drive around AquaBest.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan