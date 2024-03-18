Biggest Eindhoven mosque now open: ‘Tears of joy’

It does not have a cupola and its minarets look more like castle towers. Yet it is a mosque: the Arrahmaan mosque on Visserstraat is the largest mosque in Eindhoven. As of last week, it is ‘ready for prayer’.

The mosque is fifteen metres high, has three floors, and a surface area of no less than two thousand square metres. It can hold a thousand visitors, twice as many as the previous building. The islamic community was solely responsible for the financing, which meant that completion took a bit longer than anticipated.

Tears

Many people had been eagerly awaiting the opening. “Some shed tears of joy for being able to be a witness to this imortant day,” says spokesperson Rafih Berkane. “It is a wonderful upgrade, if you allow me to voice the general feeling of the community. It has led to many positive reactions.”

The new mosque was built across from the old one. Its immense size allows for many more communal activities. The social aspect is particularly important; the building is to become a meeting place for the neighbourhood. Everyone is welcome, say the directors of the mosque – Muslims and non-Muslims alike. “Non-Muslims will probably not come in to pray, says Berkane. “But they are welcome for coffee and football talk.”