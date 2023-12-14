Kick-off of the Geldrop Winter Atmosphere

Countdown together with the mayor and then… onto the ice. Winter atmosphere started in the heart of Geldrop on Wednesday afternoon. About a hundred children therefore immediately took to the ice.

The event, in the last month of the year, has now become a tradition in Geldrop. An ice rink has been constructed on the Horecaplein. You can also have a snack or drink. There is also a Glass House of the local radio station Kommus. The radio makers play paid request numbers at the skating rink. The money raised will be donated to the children’s department of the Anna Hospital.

Charles Dickens

The Dickens event in Geldrop is also on the program on Saturday. The old Charles Dickens Christmas atmosphere is brought to life in the village. Various choirs and actors participate in this. Dickens is known for the book ‘A Christmas Carol’.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez