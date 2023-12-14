Kick-off of the Geldrop Winter Atmosphere

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Photo credit: Studio040

Countdown together with the mayor and then… onto the ice. Winter atmosphere started in the heart of Geldrop on Wednesday afternoon. About a hundred children therefore immediately took to the ice.

The event, in the last month of the year, has now become a tradition in Geldrop. An ice rink has been constructed on the Horecaplein. You can also have a snack or drink. There is also a Glass House of the local radio station Kommus. The radio makers play paid request numbers at the skating rink. The money raised will be donated to the children’s department of the Anna Hospital.

Charles Dickens

The Dickens event in Geldrop is also on the program on Saturday. The old Charles Dickens Christmas atmosphere is brought to life in the village. Various choirs and actors participate in this. Dickens is known for the book ‘A Christmas Carol’.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleMany young people in Eindhoven experiencing loneliness
Next articleConstruction bad news for the ‘t Nupke mill in Geldrop

LATEST Event News

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here