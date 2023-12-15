‘Economy Southeast Brabant grows fastest in the Netherlands in 2024’

According to Rabobank, the Eindhoven region will also be among the regions with the highest economic growth next year. In 2024 the bank expects a growth of 1.7 percent, only the Amsterdam economy grows faster according to the forecast, namely by 1.8 percent.

With those figures, the Eindhoven region is one of the two areas where the economy will grow by more than 1.5 percent next year. This is due to the high-tech industry in the region. Most regions in the Netherlands are growing at most 1 percent, while a third of the country’s regions look set to shrink. On average, the Dutch economy looks set to grow 0.1 percent this year.

Role

Eindhoven, meanwhile, plays a steady role in that (slight) growth. The region’s economy grew by far the hardest of all Dutch regions over the past four years, at more than 13.2%. This is partly because the regional economy was hardly affected by corona. In 2020, Eindhoven’s economy shrank by only two percent, compared with 9 percent in Amsterdam, for example.

Incidentally, other Brabant regions are not doing badly either. Northeastern North Brabant is the third-largest grower since 2013, at 9.4 percent. The Tilburg region grew by just under 8 percent over the past four years.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta.