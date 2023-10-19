Troop Troopers nominated for award

Troop Troopers Eindhoven is committed to making the city cleaner and more social. And that has not gone unnoticed. The initiative is competing for a sustainability award.

Troop Troopers Eindhoven (TTE) was founded in 2020, an initiative of Richard Kemner and Gina Makken, both from the Tongelrese neighbourhood of Muschberg Geestenberg. Richard and Gina came into contact with each other because of a shared annoyance: litter.

In 2020, a number of neighbours, together with Richard and Gina, went out to clean up litter. The group quickly grew larger. Muschberg Geestenberg was the first neighbourhood that organised ‘plan sharing’ with neighbours (walking + collecting plastic, ed.). Volunteers from the Berckelbosch area soon joined, forming their own Troop Troopers group.

Now, there are many volunteers from Eindhoven who are committed to the Troop Troopers. “It’s not just about cleaning up; we also bring neighbours into contact with each other in a simple way, regardless of origin, religion, physical mobility or age,” according to the website of the Eindhoven planners.

The initiative has now been rewarded with a nomination for the Sustainability Award. This puts sustainable initiatives in the spotlight that do what is necessary to achieve a more sustainable society. You can vote for the Troopers until November 23 via www.awardvoorduurzaam.nl.