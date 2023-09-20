Residents of Waalre can now report digitally

As of today, residents of Waalre can quickly and easily report public space concerns. If they see something outside that is not right, such as a broken lamppost or garbage on the street. Or if they experience inconvenience? They can then report this via the digital reporting system Fixi.

Fixi always provides the municipality with up-to-date information about ongoing reports. New reports can easily be passed on to the contractor and progress can be monitored. Resolving the report is quick, the reporter can take a photo on location.

The reporter of the situation immediately receives feedback about the status and ultimately the handling of the report. The contractor can take a photo of the completed job. Several municipalities already work with Fixi. The system meets the requirements of accessibility and information security.

Status

According to councilor Peet van de Loo, the new reporting system gives residents and the municipality insight into reports made. “We can easily keep in touch with each other via Fixi. The municipality has a good view of the status of reports, which makes ordering and coordination with the contractor smooth,” she says.

The reporter then receives feedback directly and does not have to wait for a response, according to Van de Loo. “With the digital map, residents can quickly see whether the loose sidewalk tile has already been reported, for example. This can prevent double notifications and they can also see what is going on in the neighbourhood”.

Report via waalre.nl

You can easily make a report via waalre.nl or the app. It is useful to first check whether the report has already been reported by someone else on the digital map. An account can then be created and logged in. A report can also be made without an account.

Reporters receive a notification via email or app if there is progress in their report. The Fixi website is integrated within the municipal website: www.waalre.nl/meldingdoen (to notify).

The Fixi app can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play Store. You can also still report by telephone via 040-2282500. Employees of the municipal contact centre then enter the report on the Fixi website.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob