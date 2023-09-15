GGD research about nuisance at Eindhoven Airport

The GGD has launched a survey into how much nuisance Eindhoven Airport residents experience. The health service sent a questionnaire to 31,000 residents.

These residents were chosen on the basis of a random sample. They live in sixteen municipalities in the region, including Best, Eersel, Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, Son en Breugel, and Nuenen.

Noise pollution

The survey is a follow-up to previous studies on the sense of livability around the airport. The last study dates from 2018. With the results, the GGD wants to find out to what extent residents now experience nuisance. This mainly concerns noise pollution caused by air traffic. Questions are also asked about the airport’s attitude toward the surrounding area.

Decisions

Ultimately, the results of the study will be shared with the regional municipalities. They can use this as input for decision-making on the development of Eindhoven Airport and the quality of life in the area. The results of the study are expected about a year from now.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.