Remains of old settlement found

Traces of an ancient settlement have come to light in the Djept area of Veldhoven. Archaeologists are currently excavating a number of medieval farmhouses. The reason for the soil investigation is the arrival of a new construction project.

Trial excavations started in the area last month. Meanwhile, it is becoming increasingly visible what life used to look like in Djept. Ten wells have been found, for instance, as well as all kinds of ditches, post pits and posts that supported the roof of a farmhouse 1,000 years ago.

Now archaeologists are busy trying to uncover medieval farmhouses. For municipal research leader Fokko Kortlang, the excavations are already a success. He is enthusiastic about the results so far. “The traces have been particularly well preserved,” he says.

No impact

The excavations do not affect the new building project, the municipality says. The soil investigation will continue until about mid-September. After that, new construction plans will continue as planned. Some three hundred houses will be built in the Djept area, forty of which will be social housing projects.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn