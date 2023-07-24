Away on vacation close to home

It is busy at the campsites in the Eindhoven region. Although many people go abroad in the summer, holidays in their own country are still popular. “There is a lot to do, close to home.”

It is getting busier and busier at camping ‘t Dekske in Wintelre and Het Denneke in Veldhoven. For many holidaymakers here it is not the first time. “I come about two or three times a year. There is plenty to do here. I don’t always have to go far,” says one of the guests of camping Het Denneke.

Getting on

Some guests staying at the campsite in the region are older and retired. “We used to go cycling in France and we went into the mountains,” says a lady at camping ‘t Dekske. “Now we are at the age where that is no longer possible. Everything is flat here in Brabant, so cycling is easier.”

Weather conditions

Despite the changeable weather, guests at the campsites are happy with their pitch. “I come here for the whole season, from March to September. My husband can fish, I can read a book or go for a walk.”

The campsite owners expect to be full next weekend.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani