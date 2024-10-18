Eindhoven bursts with creativity during DDW

Eindhoven is set to come alive with design once again as Dutch Design Week (DDW) kicks off this week. Over 2,600 designers will present their work at more than 110 venues. This year’s theme centers on the future of design and the innovative possibilities ahead. “DDW inspires, shares, and connects. The city is teeming with creativity and groundbreaking ideas,” says director Vincent van Herk.

On Thursday, the Ketelhuisplein at Strijp-S remains a hive of activity, with extensive construction ongoing. Nearby, the Klokgebouw and Microlab are also buzzing with work. “DDW highlights the creativity and vision of thousands of designers, drawing over 300,000 visitors from around the globe,” adds van Herk.

Visitors can discover how designers are shaping the future, based on a wide range of social issues. Van Herk: “Spread throughout the city, the event offers a huge range of exhibitions, lectures, award ceremonies, events, debates, and festive gatherings.”

Missions

Van Herk emphasizes the importance of knowledge and talent development during the annual event. “DDW encourages diverse perspectives. The design profession is increasingly addressing social issues.” To support this, five key missions have been introduced, highlighting critical societal needs: a vital planet, a sustainable living environment, a digital future, health and well-being, and an equitable society. Throughout the nine-day DDW, the Dutch Design Foundation aims to provide a platform for designers. Visitors can find inspiration while designers can connect with policymakers and businesses.

Tickets

Van Herk: “The exhibitions are mostly free of charge. At a few locations, we charge an entrance fee.” Tickets can be purchased online and cost 24 euros. For people with a somewhat smaller wallet, there is a collaboration with “Cultuur Inclusief” and tickets are on sale for 2.50 euros.

The DDW starts on Saturday.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.