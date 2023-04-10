FC Eindhoven remain in race for play-offs

First divisionist FC Eindhoven created a surprise last Friday night. They won 4-2 at home against leaders PEC Zwolle. The victory keeps the Blue Whites in the race for the play-offs, for promotion to the Premier League (Eredivisie).

Coach Rob Penders’ team were ready for attack from the start. Yet the visitors managed to find the net first. PEC Zwolle striker Lennart Thy seemed to hit the ball the wrong way, but in doing so he passed FC Eindhoven goalkeeper Nigel Bertrams: 0-1. The leaders from Overijssel did not enjoy the lead for long, as right forward Charles-Andreas Brym equalised minutes later with a well-placed shot.

PEC Zwolle improved and became the superior side. Yet FC Eindhoven took the lead after 30 minutes. Central defender Collin Seedorf slid in a cross from striker Naoufal Bannis. Moments later, Thy equalised with his second goal of the match. He headed in a cross from midfielder Haris Medunjanin. At a 2-2 interval, both teams sought the locker rooms.

Breaking the spell

In the second half, there were chances back and forth. After seventy minutes, FC Eindhoven managed to break the spell. Brym captured the ball on his own half, crossed the pitch and scored: 3-2. Less than five minutes later, Brym made it 4-2. The Canadian striker received the ball from Bannis and shot it hard into the corner.

