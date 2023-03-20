Hooray, it’s spring! Be prepared for two weeks of rain

Tomorrow, March 21, marks the official onset of Spring. Weatherwise, there may be more rain this week than usual for the entire month. The first dry dry weather cannot be expected before two wet weeks have passed.

Monday is to be seen as a transition day, with meagre amounts of rainfall. On Tuesday the weather changes and a downright wet and turbulent period begins. For a longer period, experience a veritable parade of low-pressure areas. At the end of this week, it will also blow hard with strong gusts of wind.

The first front with rain passes Tuesday morning, from which 5 to 10 millimetres can fall locally. After that, several fronts of rain will follow every day.

In total, the amount of precipitation can rise to 30 to 60 millimetres up to and including the weekend. That is three to six buckets of water per square meter. Usually, the entire rainfall in March is around 55 millimetres.

There is no question of an early precipitation deficit this year. Last year it was regionally dry for no less than 30 days in March. Only the last day of the month brought a few millimetres of rain.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha