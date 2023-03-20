Over 1000 solar panels at Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven Airport will instal 1068 solar panels on the roof of the airport terminal. With the installation, the total number of panels at Eindhoven Airport will increase to more than 1700. This will almost triple the generation of sustainable energy on an annual basis.

According to Eindhoven Airport, the investment fits into a wider range of measures to make the airport more sustainable. For example, there are agreements to make the airport less polluting and more sustainable.

This means, among other things, investing in cleaner aircraft, a maximum number of flights per year and the use of biofuel.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha