Celebrate International Women’s Day: Embrace Equity at Park Theater

The C. L. O. (The Latin American Center for Orientation) celebrates International Women’s Day in Eindhoven on Saturday, March 11, 2023. This year, just as in previous years, this event will take place at the Park Theater in Eindhoven.

Over the years, C.L.O’s cooperation with other organisations has grown. This has led to the multifaceted event of International Women’s Day, where women from different backgrounds meet each other. An excellent opportunity to strengthen each other’s network, women have the opportunity to present their creative talents, as well as special projects in the fields of art, coaching, assistance, education, work, and politics.

The day’s program includes performances and a panel by various women of different nationalities working in different fields. As an official partner of this event, Eindhoven News is pleased to announce that we will present a panel discussion by women leaders from various fields. Beena Arunraj (Editor in Chief of Eindhoven News) will moderate the panel discussion. The panellists are:

Katje Pahnke – Chief Development Officer and Board Member at Prodrive Technologies

Montana Alvarez – Honorary counsel of Spain in Brabant

Naomie Verstraeten – Chief of innovation and technology at Brainport development

Kavitha Varathan – Founder & CEO at Expat Spouses Initiative

Throughout the afternoon, at the meeting point, you can meet representatives from various organisations such as Alle Vrouwen, International Creative Women, Stichting Ik Wil, Howdo magazine, Radio4Brainport, Turkish professionals network, Expat spouses network, Stichting fairtrade and other organisations. Networking, connecting with one another and sharing information amidst a party atmosphere is the USP of this yearly event. About forty women entrepreneurs and artists will display their products in the market. Of course, it’s for sale. There would be food stalls from various cuisines around the globe. Fun, food, and finding a common denominator in womanhood is the gezellig factor of the day.

Don’t miss the opportunity to stop by booths showcasing crafts, art, information, and various projects made by these talented women.

For registration, visit: International Women’s Day

Source: C.L.O

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez