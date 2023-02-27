Eindhoven medical company that makes heart valves gets millions

A group of investors are together investing 32 million euros into a medical technology company, Xeltis. The company makes implantable heart valves and blood vessels.

The implants can grow into living valves and vessels because the company utilises the body’s natural healing process. In doing so, the body creates new tissue, eventually replacing the implants. As a result, the implants should last longer and function better than existing implants.

Investment

Some of the technology originates from research at TU Eindhoven. With the new investments, Xeltis wants to improve the implants further. The company owes the funding to new and existing investors, including Invest-NL and international investors.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan