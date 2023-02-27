Eleven elementary schools compete in e-waste race

Elementary school De Troubadour in Eindhoven, together with ten other elementary schools in the region, will compete in an e-waste race. Pupils will collect as much electronic waste as possible in the coming month.

Rik Thijs, the alderman for Energy and Climate, gave the starting signal for the race on Monday afternoon at elementary school De Troubadour. Students will visit people in the neighbourhood and learn more about sustainability and recycling through the project.

Collection of electrical waste

The waste should consist of appliances and parts in the household. This could be a broken kettle, old cell phone, broken keyboard or cables and adapters. Ink cartridges, loose batteries and batteries do not fall under e-waste and may not be handed in. Items will be collected in a container located at the school.

The project will last until the end of March. Elementary schools from Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo and Valkenswaard will participate.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan