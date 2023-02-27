Public transport strikes announced

Trade unions FNV and CNV have again called on their members to strike. Spread over the next six weeks; there will be strikes for fifteen days. The trade union FNV expects that about 70 percent of journeys will be cancelled in the region.

This week on Tuesday, 28 February, and Thursday, 2 March, the unions have called for a strike again, and it’s not known how many bus lines will operate.

A new series of strikes have already been announced for Monday, March 6, Wednesday, March 8, Friday, March 10, Tuesday, March 14, Wednesday, March 15, Monday, March 20, Wednesday, March 22, Friday, March 24, Wednesday, March 29, Thursday, March 30, Monday, April 3, Wednesday, April 5 and Friday, April 7. Almost every alternate day, the public transport employees are on strike.

New timetable

Hermes operates according to a new timetable in Southeast Brabant from Sunday 26 February. Lines 2, 4, 5, 402, 403, 405 and 406 are limited to two bus rides per hour during peak hours. The new timetable is however only applicable on “non-strike days”.

Line 119 Eindhoven Central Station – Veldhoven ASML

Long buses are deployed for line 119, which will run four times an hour.

“At the moment, one in five drivers is absent. The working hours are very irregular, there are almost no breaks, and there is not enough time between the timetables. We also want better wages for the employees”. Drivers believe that the only way to persuade employers to change their minds is to stop working. “The judge has decided that the employers do not have to pay the drivers. The strikes are, of course, terrible for our travellers, but we also want good conditions for our drivers,” says Marijn van der Gaag, director of FNV Regional Transport.

