Brainport companies support earthquake victims: ASML donates 1 million euros

After the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, numerous initiatives in and around Eindhoven got off the ground. The companies in the region have joined in too.

Philips announced that it has set up a worldwide campaign with a crowdfunding page. That amount is to be used for medical assistance in the disaster areas. The company arranged this together with local partners in Turkey and Syria, said Philips. In addition, the management will double any amounts raised from donations from employees. The healthcare technology company could not yet say how much has been collected. Finally, the company is looking into whether it is possible to donate medical equipment.

Donations doubled

ASML was also quick to set up a fundraising scheme. The company said that many employees have relatives in the affected region. “We have therefore set up a programme whereby for every euro donated by an employee, ASML itself contributes two euros.” ASML had raised approximately 1 million euros with the programme by Monday.

Collection of goods

VDL also said that many employees of the company have family and friends in the region. “Because of the Eindhoven residents of Turkish descent who work for us, we are now affiliated with a campaign to collect goods,” said a spokesperson.

“The collections include items such as mattresses, blankets, winter clothing, things like that, because that is what is needed the most. We have also contributed about 10,000 euros to this with the VDL foundation. The organisation to which we donated the items will drive to the disaster area and the items should arrive within a few days.”

