400 men will become primitive again: ‘We have to be good to women’

More than four hundred men gathered in Eindhoven this weekend to evoke the primeval man within themselves. The project Hard Times Unite Strong Men is an initiative of Martien Wijnen. By means of a traditional haka, the testosterone level among the participants is raised.

“The purpose of this day is to connect with each other. There is a great need for brotherhood and strengthening of networks”, said Wijnen. According to him, many men felt lonely during the corona period and there were many burnouts. Therefore, it is important for men to be prepared for difficult times. The workshop should help with this.

Be good to wife and family

The men follow a number of workshops including the haka dance and various martial arts. And there is not only physical work, the participants are also challenged mentally including psychological tests and management of stress.

“I have learned a lot and will certainly use this in my daily life. I want to be a real, strong man. There must be real men again who are good for women, the environment and family,” said a participant.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani