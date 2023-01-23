Til helps PSV to victory over Vitesse

Guus Til became PSV’s saviour on his return to the starting eleven, last Saturday evening. For the first time in three months Til was at the kick-off for the Eindhoven team. Shortly after the break, the midfielder scored the 1-0 against Vitesse via an assist from Johan Bakayoko.

Captain Luuk de Jong played a dramatic game with a missed penalty. The Dutch international shot the ball softly, allowing Vitesse keeper Kjell Scherpen to save. Shortly afterwards the centre striker had to leave the field with a head injury, after a head duel with a player from the Arnhem club. Fortunately, he he did not need help getting off the field, but he looked battered. This was before halftime.

De Jong’s injury is another major setback for PSV. The club already lost an important forward with the transfer of wing attacker Noni Madueke last week. That young player followed wing attacker Cody Gakpo towards the Premier League and yielded the Eindhoven club many millions.

PSV was in control of the game for quite a long time after the opening goal, but was unable to enlarge the lead. Vitesse, with former PSV coach Phillip Cocu, became dangerous twice in the final phase. Goalkeeper Walter Benítez saved on a header from Matus Bero and a shot from Miliano Jonathans. His colleague Scherpen was sent off in injury time for a foul on substitute Yorbe Vertessen.

Fábio Silva on rental basis to Eindhoven

After the departure of Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke, PSV has received its first reinforcement with Fábio Silva. The striker is rented out to PSV by Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports the Eindhovens Dagblad. Silva was rented out by Wolverhampton to Anderlecht in the first half of the season.

