Snow showers and ice are on the way again

It may snow in parts of the province on Wednesday evening. Certainly in the southeast there could be a white dusting. “Maybe even a few centimeters,” predicts Wouter van Bernebeek of Weerplaza.

That’s all due to a large area of ​​precipitation that will move across the country on Wednesday night. In the west it will be mainly rain. There it will be too warm for snow conditions.

It will be different in the eastern half of Brabant. “Think roughly about the area southeast of Tilburg,” says the meteorologist. “Basically the same corner where most of the snow remained last week. It is a lot colder there, so it will snow at the end of the evening and the beginning of the night.”

Slippery roads

And that may not be the end of it. “The moment the precipitation reaches that part of the province, the roads may still be frozen. Then you have a chance of slippery conditions. It will probably turn into snow in Brabant fairly quickly, but it is advised to be careful if you have to travel.”

Anyone who hopes to wake up on Thursday to a winter wonderland, will be sadly disappointed. “Most of the snow will likely have gone by then. The temperature will rise at night. If you want to see it, you have to be there as it falls.”

We are not expecting a lot of snow for the rest of the week though, said Van Bernebeek. “Temperatures are slowly rising. Thursday is expected be about 6 degrees, maybe even 7 degrees. Until Saturday there will be a night frost and slippery conditions can be expected here and there, but after that the wind turns to the southwest. Then the temperatures will really rise.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani