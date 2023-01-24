Dog school raises 4000 euros in the first week with crowdfunding

Dog school and walking service, Quna, raised more than 4000 euros in a week for a new clubhouse.

On the night of January 13th, the clubhouse of the dog school, Quna, burned down. They lost everything in the building. In addition to the dog school, the second hand shop Kringgroep Waalre and two other organisations also used the building.

That is why the owner of the building, Ynske Hassing, started a crowdfunding campaign immediately after the fire . They hope to raise 20,000 euros. With that money, they plan to rebuild the clubhouse so that the dog school and the other associations have a club house, where they can come together once again.

And this campaign is gaining momentum. At the time of writing, more than 4000 euros has been collected from 152 donors.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani