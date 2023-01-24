Augustinianum ‘Best School’ in national biology competition

The Augustinianum high school in Eindhoven came first in the first round of the Biology Olympiad, a national competition for biology enthusiasts.

Of the 111 students the high school entered into the biology contest, 26 were in the top 10 percent. Twelve students from the Eindhoven school were among the hundred best participants.

The results are from the first round of the Olympiad. The second round will be held on March 29th in Amsterdam. There, the students take a test from which the twenty best students must emerge. They have a chance of winning a place in the Dutch team at the International Biology Olympiad.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran