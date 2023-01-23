Rick sets world car polishing record

Car polisher Rick van Stippent from Best achieved his record attempt at car washing on Saturday morning. He laid down his work around ten o’clock, after 48 hours of polishing, washing and vacuuming. “It was great,” says father Paul. Even though son Rick was sick with fatigue: he did make it.

Actually, the self-made millionaire should have kept scrubbing until 11 o’clock, but he did not take enough breaks between polishing. As a result, he finished an hour earlier than planned, reports Omroep Brabant. The fans have left, the cars have been polished and Rick, according to an employee, “has already been hoisted into the car by his family and taken home.

Rick successfully completed the record attempt and that is what counts for the family. Father Paul beamed with pride: “it was really super: we are now in the Guinness Book of World Records!”

Sick with fatigue

The final stages of the attempt, on the other hand, did not go wholeheartedly. “He was very sick,” says a staff member who is cleaning up with champagne in her hand. “He drank, threw up, drank, threw up: he wasn’t keeping anything down. He was shaking all over.”

Motivated Rick

Rick didn’t let it stop him: he pressed on. With his last strength, he put a scrawl under the Guinness World Records certificate around ten o’clock. Then, in a shiny clean car, he was driven to his bedside

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan