Police arrests after large fireworks discovery in Eindhoven

Police have arrested three persons on suspicion of involvement in importing a large quantity of illegal fireworks.

A large quantity of illegal fireworks was found on the Kanaaldijk-Noord on 13 December. This happened after a company reported it; a pallet containing 5,400 Cobras was delivered to the company’s address. Two days later, another 1,100 Cobras were seized in Boekel.

Before that, two people were arrested on 19 December, police reported. They were a 39-year-old man from Eindhoven and a 21-year-old man from Son en Breugel. After the arrests, some 1,500 kilos of heavy explosive fireworks were also found in two garage boxes.

Last Monday, police detained the third suspect, an 18-year-old man from Veghel. He has since been released but remains a suspect in the case. The two other men are still in custody.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan