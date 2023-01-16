Refugee shelter closes at end of March

The shelter for Ukrainian refugees on Kronehoefstraat will close its doors at the end of March. This was announced by the Municipal Executive in a letter to the City Council.

The shelter in the former Rabobank office opened in April 2022. It was one of the locations where the first stream of Ukrainian refugees found shelter.

As a reception location, the Rabobank building was only moderately suitable for the longer term, causing refugees to complain about the strict security measures in the building. At the time, Thijs Eradus, director of Springplank, which arranges the reception for the refugees, said that the building was not suitable as a residential environment, but was used that way out of necessity.

The building on Kronehoefstraat was later used as a central shelter for new refugees after the Microlab closed its doors as a location for that purpose.

Castiliëlaan

Eindhoven municipality does not expect the flow of refugees from Ukraine to stop in the near future. There are currently a total of 1050 reception places in the municipality, of which 850 are actually being used. Most of the refugees currently staying at Kronehoeflaan will move to the shelter at Castiliëlaan.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan